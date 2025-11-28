Former sarpanch's death in Telangana not accident but murder, say Police; accused arrested

HYDERABAD: What first appeared to be a road accident near Jampally village in Dharur mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been exposed as a pre-planned murder during the investigation.

On November 21, former sarpanch Boya Chinna Bheemarayudu was riding his bike near the Jampally bus stand when a Bolero deliberately rammed into him.

The attackers tried to pass it off as a road accident, but police later established it was a contract killing, said SP T Srinivasa Rao during a press meet on Thursday.

Feud ends in murder, 10 held

Investigations found old political rivalries, land disputes and mill business issues between Chinna Bheemarayudu and Millu Veeranna.

Police said Veeranna allegedly hired a supari gang for Rs 25 lakh to eliminate the former sarpanch, of which Rs 8 lakh had already been paid.

The accused were caught while attempting to collect the remaining amount. In total, 10 individuals have been arrested and police seized Rs 8.5 lakh in cash, four cars, two bikes, 11 phones and 13 SIM cards.