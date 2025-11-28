Minister Sridhar Babu invites German team to explore trade collaboration in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday met a delegation from the German Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Foundation at the Secretariat to explore further collaboration in trade and industrial development. The delegation included Dr Sabine Fandrych, Mirco Gunther, Christoph Mohr and others.

The minister highlighted the state’s investor-friendly policies, ease-of-doing-business reforms, and its growing ecosystem in IT, aerospace, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. He said the state is emerging as a prime destination for global investments.

Sridhar Babu noted that Telangana recently launched OneBio in Genome Valley to boost innovation in life sciences, particularly in medical formulations and vaccines. He added that the state’s aerospace and defence exports have now surpassed pharma exports.

Emphasising industry-academia collaboration, he said Young India Skills University (YISU), chaired by industrialist Anand Mahindra, is training youth with employable skills through direct industry participation. A specialised AI Innovation Centre and upgraded Industrial Training Institutes are also being set up to enhance advanced skill development.

The minister cited major investments including Safran’s Rs 1,300-crore MRO facility for Rafale engines. He said the state is prioritising MSMEs through a new policy with incentives for automation. As data centre growth drives energy demand, Telangana is planning 10,000 MW of renewable power to ensure long-term energy security, he noted.