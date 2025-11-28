Nomination process begins for gram panchayat polls in Telangana, two villages prefer unanimous picks

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA : The day the election commission issued notification for the first phase of gram panchayat polls, voters of two villages in Rajanna-Sircilla district announced their decision to elect sarpanches unanimously.
On Thursday, notification for the first phase of elections, scheduled for December 11, was issued by the respective returning officers in 31 districts. Polls will be conducted for 4,200 sarpanch posts and in 37,440 wards in the first phase.
The nomination process, which started on Thursday, will continue till November 29. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 3.
The two villages that decided to go for unanimous election are Rupla Naik Tanda and Sarpanch Tanda, both in Rudrangi mandal. While Rupla Naik Tanda’s Jawahar Lal Naik, Sarpanch Tanda’s choice is Narahari Naik. Interestingly, Sarpanch Tanda also decided to elect Gangaram Naik as deputy sarpanch unanimously.
No election in Ramachandrapur
The State Election Commission, meanwhile, clarified that elections will not be conducted in Ramachandrapur in Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district due to its ongoing dispute with a neighbouring village. The matter is currently pending before the Telangana High Court.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar offered to provide Rs 10 lakh additional funds to villages that elect their sarpanches unanimously. Karimnagar Rural police, meanwhile, seized liquor worth over Rs 15,000 from the house of a local resident in Durshedu village.
In Nalgonda, In-charge Additional Collector (local bodies) Narayan Amit Malempati, along with Revenue Additional Collector J Srinivas, inaugurated the Media Centre as well as the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) centre at the district collectorate.
Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Amit revealed that nominations were received for 318 gram panchayats across 14 mandals in the Nalgonda and Chandur revenue divisions.