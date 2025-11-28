Nomination process begins for gram panchayat polls in Telangana, two villages prefer unanimous picks

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA : The day the election commission issued notification for the first phase of gram panchayat polls, voters of two villages in Rajanna-Sircilla district announced their decision to elect sarpanches unanimously.

On Thursday, notification for the first phase of elections, scheduled for December 11, was issued by the respective returning officers in 31 districts. Polls will be conducted for 4,200 sarpanch posts and in 37,440 wards in the first phase.

The nomination process, which started on Thursday, will continue till November 29. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 3.

The two villages that decided to go for unanimous election are Rupla Naik Tanda and Sarpanch Tanda, both in Rudrangi mandal. While Rupla Naik Tanda’s Jawahar Lal Naik, Sarpanch Tanda’s choice is Narahari Naik. Interestingly, Sarpanch Tanda also decided to elect Gangaram Naik as deputy sarpanch unanimously.