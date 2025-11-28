Telangana conference: Animal-inclusive disaster plan key to safeguarding livelihood

HYDERABAD: In a landmark step toward strengthening disaster resilience, UNICEF and Humane World for Animals India, in collaboration with the Telangana State Disaster Management Authority, jointly organised the state’s first-ever conference on animal-inclusive disaster risk reduction. The one-day event brought together disaster management authorities, senior district officials, veterinary experts, policymakers and humanitarian organisations to explore ways to integrate animal welfare into disaster preparedness and response systems.

Telangana, which faces recurring floods, droughts, heatwaves, lightning and cyclones, is home to nearly 35 million farm animals. Loss of livestock during disasters has long had severe economic and emotional consequences for rural families.

Speakers at the conference stressed that protecting animals is critical for safeguarding livelihoods, enhancing community resilience and ensuring long-term recovery, especially in vulnerable regions.

Addressing participants, Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari expressed full support for the initiative, assuring that all government procedures would be upheld in efforts to protect animals and wildlife. He emphasised the state’s commitment to work responsibly with all partners involved.

Alokparna Sengupta, MD, Humane World for Animals India, described the conference as a “historic moment,” noting that collaboration across diverse sectors is essential to rethink disaster strategies. Incorporating animals into disaster planning, she said, would improve community resilience and accelerate recovery in rural Telangana.

Panel discussions and expert dialogues throughout the day examined challenges documented during the 2024 Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, especially those affecting animals during emergencies.

Participants reviewed current disaster risk reduction measures.