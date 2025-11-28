Telangana govt clears recruitment for 60 posts at Yadadri temple

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The state government has cleared the long-pending recruitment for religious posts at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, popularly known as the ‘Telangana Tirupati’. Of the 159 sanctioned posts, only 99 are currently filled, leaving 60 vacancies.

These include archakas, pandits and other religious personnel essential for daily rituals, special worship programmes and Vedic chanting. Officials said delays in recruitment had affected traditional services at the Yadagirigutta temple.

Following a review of the situation, approval was granted to fill the vacancies and the endowments department has issued a notification.

Authorities said each post requires specific traditional and scriptural qualifications.

To ensure a transparent process, an appointment committee headed by the Commissioner of Endowments will oversee the recruitment with expert support.

Temple Executive Officer S Venkat Rao said written and oral examinations will be conducted for eligible candidates, with selections made on merit.