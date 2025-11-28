Telangana HC issues notice to Zomato after gig worker loses job

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued a notice to Zomato on a writ petition filed by a delivery worker alleging that his account was arbitrarily deactivated, depriving him of his only livelihood.

The petition, filed by 35-year-old Mohd Khaleel Ahmed of Hyderabad, stated his Zomato delivery ID was blocked on November 7, 2024 for a “behavioural issue” without prior notice. Khaleel, who supports his family with monthly earnings of around Rs 15,000 and held a performance rating of 4.85, was later informed at the company’s Hyderabad office that his employment had ended.

He filed a complaint with the Labour Commissioner on December 11, 2024. Despite two conciliation notices in February and May this year, the company reportedly did not respond. Khaleel has now sought reinstatement of his ID, compensation for financial and mental distress, and directions to ensure fair grievance redressal for gig workers.

The matter came before Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, who issued notices to the state government, labour commissioner and Zomato India. Advocate Syed Mounis Abidi appeared for the petitioner, arguing that blocking access to work without due process violates constitutional rights, including the right to livelihood.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) supported the petitioner, urging protections against sudden deactivation.

“This case is a crucial step toward ensuring that gig workers are treated with fairness and dignity,” said TGPWU founder and president Shaik Salauddin.