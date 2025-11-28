Telangana HC pulls up govt for Sigachi factory explosion probe delay

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious concern over the inordinate delay in the completion of the investigation into the death of 54 workers in the Sigachi factory explosion on June 30, the Telangana High Court has directed the investigating officer to personally appear before the court on December 9, along with all relevant records such as the case diary, FIR, FSL report and the status of the investigation.

The explosion at the factory, located at Pashamylaram in Sultanpur village, Patancheru mandal, left 28 others seriously injured.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin was hearing a PIL filed by Kalapala Babu Rao of Nacharam, seeking a direction to the state government to pay full and final compensation of Rs 1 crore to each family of the deceased workers.

Taking a serious note of the delay in the investigation even several months after the incident, Justice Aparesh Kumar questioned T Rajnikanth Reddy, the additional advocate general, why a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not been constituted in such a serious case.

Underlining the gravity of the tragedy, he remarked, “This is not an ordinary murder or a rape case. It is a much more serious incident and the investigation should have been concluded by now.”