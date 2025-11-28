Telangana HC refuses to halt panchayat polls despite challenge to BC reservations

HYDERABAD: The Chief Justice Bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to strike down Section 285-A of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, concerning Backward Class (BC) reservations, as well as GO.Ms.No.46 dated November 22, 2025, effectively allowing the state government to move forward with the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, observed that “the process mandated by the Constitutional provisions should not be stopped” and noted that the Supreme Court has consistently held that elections should not be stayed.

The Bench adjourned the writ petition challenging GO.Ms.No.46 for eight weeks to give the state government time to file counter-affidavits.