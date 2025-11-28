Telangana HC stays single judge order on Group-I sports quota

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohihuddin on Thursday granted an interim stay on the single judge order dated October 14, declaring that the candidates who participated in Senior Nationals, Junior Nationals or All India University competitions were eligible for selection under the 2 per cent sports quota in Group I services.

The single judge directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission to fill vacancies if candidates were found eligible. Out of 563 notified Group-I posts, four were reserved under the sports quota.

The appeals involve interpretation of GO Ms No 74 dated August 9, 2012, particularly Clause (xii), read with GO Ms No 107 dated July 27, 2018, governing reservation for meritorious sportspersons under Recruitment Notification No 28 of 2022.

The state and TGPSC contended that submission of mandatory certificates in prescribed Form-1 under Annexure-III was essential for Group-I and II services, and since several writ petitioners failed to submit the form, their exclusion from the merit list was justified.

After hearing all sides, the division bench observed that the issue requires detailed consideration on merits. Accordingly, the court ordered that all appeals be listed under admission on January 12, 2026, and stayed the operation of the single judge’s order in the meantime.