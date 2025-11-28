Telangana phone tapping case: SIT grills ex-CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s Officer on Special Duty

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the alleged phone tapping case grilled former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Rajashekar Reddy for nearly two hours on Thursday. Rajashekar Reddy appeared before the SIT at the Jubilee Hills police station.

It may be mentioned here that former Task Force DCP Potlapally Radha Kishan Rao, one of the accused in the case, named the former chief minister in his confessional statement given to the police. Subsequently, police gathered some technical evidence in this case, based on which they summoned and questioned Rajashekar Reddy.