Telangana’s development strategy will be on par with that of China, Japan: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document outlines a development strategy that is on par with those of China and Japan.

During a review meeting on the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit, to be held in the Future City from December 8, he emphasised that the policy document should reflect the state’s development trajectory. The chief minister instructed the officials to finalise the roadmap to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He also asked the officials to divide the state into three regions and achieve economic growth as per the goals set by the government. “The development of three regions — Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE) — should be highlighted in the document,” he said while asking them to ensure that there is no policy paralysis in the state. “The designs and plans should be finalised reflecting a realistic perspective,” he added.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy reviewed the arrangements being made for the Global Summit, at the Integrated Command and Control Centre. Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Md Azharuddin, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.