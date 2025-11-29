3,000 world leaders for Telangana Rising summit

HYDERABAD: The state government plans to pull out all stops to make the Telangana Rising Global Summit a grand success by inviting over 3,000 guests from across the globe.

The summit is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on December 8 and 9 under the slogan “Come, Join the Rise”. The state administration, acting on the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is preparing for the event and plans to invite prominent personalities, industrialists and technology leaders from around the world. Expected attendees include former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Trump Media and Technology Group director Eric Swider, industrialist Anand Mahindra, a member of the UAE royal family and senior executives of multinational companies.

Invitations are being issued on behalf of the chief minister. The message accompanying the invitation reads: “The Telangana government has prepared the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Document with the aim of achieving the growth rate set under the Viksit Bharat-2047 target. Telangana has prepared the roadmap to achieve balanced growth, empowerment and welfare of all sections of people, and progress across sectors. These plans and targets will be presented at the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Please attend.”

Government sources said several invitees have already confirmed participation.

Officials expect the summit to provide a platform to outline the state’s development and welfare initiatives and highlight Telangana’s position in global innovation. The government aims to draw investment from international companies during the event.

The chief minister will release the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Document on December 9. Lionel Messi is expected to arrive on December 13.