Another auction, another windfall for HMDA

HYDERABAD: Five days after it reaped a windfall of Rs 1,356 crore, the HMDA struck gold once again on Friday, with its latest e-auction earning Rs 1,352 crore for two land parcels in the Neopolis Layout at Kokapet. The bids reached a record Rs 151.25 crore per acre in one plot and Rs 147.75 crore per acre in the other.

Plots 15 (4.03 acres) and 16 (5.03 acres), together measuring 9.06 acres in Survey Nos. 239 and 240, brought in a combined Rs 1,352 crore. With this, the three rounds of Neopolis auctions have now realised Rs 2,708 crore.

Plot 15 was won by Lakshmi Narayana Gummadi, Karteesh Reddy Madgula, Sharat Ventrapragada and Shyam Sunder Reddy Vangala at Rs 151.25 crore per acre, against the upset price of Rs 99 crore. The total bid value was Rs 610 crore.

Plot 16 went to Godrej Properties Limited for Rs 147.75 crore per acre, well above the Rs 99 crore upset price, taking the total to Rs 743 crore.

Bidding began at 11 am and continued past 6.30 pm. The process was conducted through MSTC Limited.

Officials said the response shows steady interest in Kokapet Neopolis. The average price has now moved to Rs 142.83 crore per acre.