Elderly couple living on Karimnagar pavement plead for Indiramma house as winter bites harder

KARIMNAGAR: The plastic sheets that form the only walls of Kandukur Srinivas and Padma’s makeshift hut are simply not enough to keep the winter wind at bay.

For six months, a stretch of pavement beside the Income Tax office, part of the Smart City project, has been the closest thing they have had to a home.

Srinivas, now in his eighties, lies curled on a thin mattress. Paralysis has pinned him to one spot, robbing him of the trade he once relied on as a mason. Padma moves around him, adjusting the fraying blankets, trying to shield him from the cold that seeps through the ground.

The couple came to Karimnagar after years of drifting in search of work, Srinivas from Kandukur in residuary Andhra Pradesh, Padma from Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. They married after meeting here as daily-wage labourers, believing they had finally found a place where they could rebuild their lives. Instead, illness and poverty have left them clinging to survival on a footpath.

Locals stop by with food, clothing and the occasional utensil. These small acts of generosity keep them going one day at a time.