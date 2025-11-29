Endowments dept fails to produce temple land records before Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday criticised the Endowments department for failing to produce land records of the Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple at Devaryamjal in Shameerpet mandal.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, hearing 54 writ petitions, gave the authorities one week to place before the court all survey numbers, Sethwar and related records, along with a detailed counter-affidavit.

The judge noted that the dispute involved claims of possession made for 30-40 years. Questioning the department’s counsel, he asked why statutory records had not been produced despite multiple hearings. Only Pahani records from 1925-26 had been submitted.

The judge made it clear that the court would rely only on original documents and not on reports.

He also pointed out that a single judge order of August 11, 2015 relating to the same lands had never been brought to the court’s notice.

The department sought two weeks, saying the commissioner had taken charge recently, and asked for exemption

from personal appearance. The court granted exemption but refused extra time beyond one week.

The matter was adjourned to next Friday.