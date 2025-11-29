Forum flags acute staff crunch in new Telangana hospitals, urges CM to fill 1,302 vacant posts

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance has written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, raising concerns over the lack of staff and faculty at various government hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP).

In the letter, forum president M Padmanabha Reddy said that although the state government had undertaken the construction of 25 government hospitals, no recruitment had been carried out to meet the staff requirements of these institutions.

The forum enclosed a list from the TVVP showing that construction of 25 CHCs, area hospitals and maternity and child health centres (MCH) had been completed.

It noted that 1,413 doctors and support staff were required. However, the hospitals were functioning with only 111 personnel. Only three of the 25 hospitals had skeletal staff, and no recruitment had been done for the remaining 22.

According to the forum, at Gajwel, none of the required 101 posts had been filled. At Kodangal, none of the 60 sanctioned posts were filled, and at Achampet, all 101 positions remained vacant.

The TVVP told the forum that these hospitals were operating with a few deputations, and in many cases the deputed doctors and nurses were absent. It added that due to the non-functioning of the hospitals, the buildings were becoming damaged and misused.

The forum urged the government to fill 1,302 vacant posts to make the health centres operational.