Kaloji varsity VC quits amidst exam malpractice allegations

WARANGAL: Amid allegations of serious irregularities in the conduct of PG medical examinations, evaluation of papers and the appointment of in-charges, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr PV Nanda Kumar Reddy resigned from his post on Friday.

When contacted by TNIE, Nanda Kumar confirmed that he had put in his papers. “Yes. I have submitted my resignation letter to the government,” he said.

“I resigned because of the allegations levelled over revaluation of PG examination papers and also due to charges made against the university authorities. I am disturbed by the government’s attitude towards malpractices. The government did not respond properly to the situation. It didn’t even seek my version. Hence, I have submitted my resignation. The government has already forwarded it to the Governor,” he added.

Responding to a query on recruiting university staff without issuing any notification, Nanda Kumar dismissed it as “a false allegation that was aimed at targeting me”.

The university allegedly “showed favour” to students of a private medical college during the revaluation process, resulting in four students being declared passed. The allegation circulated widely on social media, though the university has not released its own explanation.

A fact-finding committee of the university had also flagged serious irregularities in recent PG medical examinations after a female student alleged that her answer script had been tampered with. This allegation formed part of the wider scrutiny that the VC said was mishandled by the government.