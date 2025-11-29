North East Connect Association formed to unite diaspora in Telangana , foster dialogue and collaboration

HYDERABAD: To address common challenges faced by the Northeastern diaspora in Telangana and provide a single platform for dialogue and collaboration, the North East Connect Association (NECA) has been constituted in the state.

The association was launched by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during the closing ceremony of Telangana North East Connect Phase-II on Thursday. The new civil society forum aims to bring together diverse Northeastern communities living in Telangana and promote constructive engagement to address shared concerns.

It will act as a bridge between communities and help strengthen ties between the people of Telangana and those from the Northeastern states.

Speaking to TNIE, former AP DGP Gautam Sawang said, “A sizable Northeastern community resides in Telangana, especially in and around Hyderabad, each with its own associations. However, many issues they face are common, and there has been no single platform to bring them together. NECA is meant to serve as that convergence point.” He added that the platform will help identify common challenges, create awareness among Telangana’s civil society about Northeastern cultures, and encourage collaborative engagement.

He noted that the Telangana North East Connect Festival was a meaningful exercise, moving beyond the usual cultural and culinary focus of past Northeastern festivals. “This festival enabled long-lasting partnerships between Telangana and Northeastern states. The feedback from participants was extremely positive,” he said.