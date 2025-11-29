Telangana

Rains in south Telangana over weekend

A weather warning has also been issued for Sunday, with the Met Centre cautioning that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations in certain southern districts.
Image used for representational purposes
Image used for representational purposesExpress
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lanka coast, has intensified into a cyclonic storm and been named Cyclone Ditwa. The system has been moving in a north-northwesterly direction.

In Telangana, light to moderate rains have been forecast for Saturday in a few southern districts. By Sunday, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places in both southern and central districts.

A weather warning has also been issued for Sunday, with the Met Centre cautioning that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations in certain southern districts.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com