Rains in south Telangana over weekend

HYDERABAD: A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lanka coast, has intensified into a cyclonic storm and been named Cyclone Ditwa. The system has been moving in a north-northwesterly direction.

In Telangana, light to moderate rains have been forecast for Saturday in a few southern districts. By Sunday, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places in both southern and central districts.

A weather warning has also been issued for Sunday, with the Met Centre cautioning that heavy rainfall may occur at isolated locations in certain southern districts.