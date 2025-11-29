Revanth to tour multiple districts from Dec 1, combining development review with election outreach

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to embark on a whirlwind tour of several districts from December 1.

The route map has already been finalised for the week-long programme, which according to party functionaries blends administrative outreach with groundwork for the upcoming local body elections.

According to the CMO, the chief minister will visit one major constituency in each erstwhile district and participate in review meetings, development works and public interactions.

During his visit, Revanth Reddy is likely to focus on development and welfare measures implemented so far and encourage public participation in the upcoming elections.

The ongoing state-wide Indiramma saris distribution drive is said to have elicited encouraging feedback, prompting a stronger push for on-ground engagement, party sources said.

During his tour, the CM is also likely to lay foundation stones for multiple projects and address public gatherings. He is also expected to interact with students at an event at Osmania University, where he will present the government’s plans for education and employment.

Tour itinerary

Dec 1: Makthal, Mahbubnagar dist

Dec 2: Kothagudem, Khammam dist

Dec 3: Husnabad, Karimnagar dist

Dec 4: Adilabad

Dec 5: Narsampet

Dec 6: Devarakonda, Nalgonda dist