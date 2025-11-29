Sarpanch posts in Nalgonda villages allegedly 'auctioned' for lakhs under garb of unanimous poll

NALGONDA: In a blatant violation of democratic values enshrined in the country’s Constitution, sarpanch posts are allegedly being “auctioned” in several villages in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, all in the name of “unanimous” elections.
Ever since the Election Commission announced the schedule of gram panchayat polls, the voters of several villages are leaning towards unanimous polls and auction of posts.
As the competition for these posts is fierce, especially since the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS are trying their best to secure victory of the candidates supported by them, the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch post aspirants are spending lakhs of rupees to bag the “coveted” seats.
Rs 20 lakh for post
If sources are to be believed, the aspirants are offering around `3 lakh for deputy sarpanch posts while the sarpanch posts are going for over
Rs 20 lakh. For instance, in ‘New Tanda’ of Atmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet district, the residents decided to elect Congress-supported Dharavath Vennela-Pandu unanimously as sarpanch.
They ensured that Vennela-Pandu was the only candidate to file the nomination papers for the seat reserved for an ST woman, where the voting will take place in the first of three-phase election on December 11. They also decided to pick the deputy sarpanch and ward members.
Interestingly, the residents of this tiny hamlet, which comprises eight wards and 530 voters, are believed to have taken a decision to elect Congress-supported candidates in four wards and the BJP-supported candidates in the remaining four. They took this decision, as explained by a local resident, ostensibly “to ensure development of the village”.
Fierce competition
But with one more candidate throwing his hat in the ring, the village elders conducted an auction, during which Vennela-Pandu secured the sarpanch post for Rs 21 lakh while the deputy sarpanch post went to Banoth Linga for Rs 3 lakh.
The village elders intend to use the auction money to install a statue of Bodrai (village deity) and for constructing an Anjaneyaswamy temple.
The New Tanda is not the only village to auction these posts. The trend is being observed in villages across the erstwhile Nalgonda district.
The residents of Ravikunta Tanda in Mothe mandal of Suryapet district are the latest to join this bandwagon.
Meanwhile, officials rushed to Dasari Gudem in Narkatpally mandal of Nalgonda district after being informed about a plan to “auction” the posts and warned the residents against taking such a step.