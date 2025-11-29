Sarpanch posts in Nalgonda villages allegedly 'auctioned' for lakhs under garb of unanimous poll

NALGONDA: In a blatant violation of democratic values enshrined in the country’s Constitution, sarpanch posts are allegedly being “auctioned” in several villages in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, all in the name of “unanimous” elections.

Ever since the Election Commission announced the schedule of gram panchayat polls, the voters of several villages are leaning towards unanimous polls and auction of posts.

As the competition for these posts is fierce, especially since the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS are trying their best to secure victory of the candidates supported by them, the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch post aspirants are spending lakhs of rupees to bag the “coveted” seats.

Rs 20 lakh for post

If sources are to be believed, the aspirants are offering around `3 lakh for deputy sarpanch posts while the sarpanch posts are going for over

Rs 20 lakh. For instance, in ‘New Tanda’ of Atmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet district, the residents decided to elect Congress-supported Dharavath Vennela-Pandu unanimously as sarpanch.

They ensured that Vennela-Pandu was the only candidate to file the nomination papers for the seat reserved for an ST woman, where the voting will take place in the first of three-phase election on December 11. They also decided to pick the deputy sarpanch and ward members.