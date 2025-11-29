Students protest with plates in hand after insects found in midday meal at Telangana school

ADILABAD: Students of the Government Zilla Parishad School in Koutala mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, protested in front of the bus stand on the road, holding plates of food.

The students alleged that insects were found in the midday meals and the food quality was poor, with the menu not being followed. They said repeated appeals to officials brought no response, leading them to stage the protest by showing the food served to them.

On receiving information, police reached the spot, shifted the students back to the school and assured them that the issue would be brought to the notice of higher officials.