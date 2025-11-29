Telangana BC Commission flags drop in quota, urges halt to panchayat polls until reservation errors fixed

HYDERABAD: The State Backward Classes Commission on Friday questioned the reduction in Backward Classes reservations for the coming panchayat elections and urged the state to halt the poll process until the issue is reviewed.

In a statement here, the Commission said the quota for Backward Classes had fallen because of an error in the reservation-determination exercise. “Backward Classes reservations have dropped from the earlier levels and this needs correction before the elections. Otherwise, BCs will face injustice,” it said.

The Commission noted that Backward Classes secured 22.78% reservations in the 2019 panchayat elections. The current figure stands at 21.39%, a fall of 1.39%. It said the drop was unexpected, especially since the recent household survey placed the Backward Classes population at 56.33%.

The panel said a high-level committee should be formed to examine and rectify the errors before the elections are held.

Earlier in the day, floral tributes were offered to a portrait of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 135th death anniversary at the Telangana BC Commission office.

BC Commission chairman G Niranjan, members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender, Balalakshmi Rangu, assistant secretary K Manohar Rao, deputy director Srinivasa Rao, section officer Satish Kumar and other staff attended the programme.