Thummala Nageswara Rao urges changes to Draft Seed Bill 2025 to safeguard farmers’ rights

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday suggested that necessary amendments should be made to the Union government’s draft Seed Bill 2025 to protect farmers from fraudsters and also when they are in distress.

During a state-level consultative meeting on the Centre’s Draft Seed Bill 2025, the minister said: “The changes should be made in such a way that the policy not only safeguards the farmers’ interests but also ensures that the rights of states are not compromised.”

The meeting was organised by the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University in collaboration with the State Agriculture departments. During the meeting, the promotional brochure of Mega Rythu Mela, to be held on February 11–12, 2026, was unveiled,

Prof Aldas Janaiah, vice-chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University, and farmers’ union leader Sarampalli Malla Reddy also spoke on the occasion.