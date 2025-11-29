Tiger travels 200 km from Maharashtra to Kawal reserve looking for a mate

ADILABAD: A tiger undertaking a 200 km journey during the mating season has reached the Jannaram forest division in the Kawal Tiger Reserve, Mancherial district. The animal migrated from Maharashtra’s Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve, crossing the Penganga river to reach Bela in Adilabad district before moving towards Kerameri and finally Jannaram.

Forest officials said the tiger likely moved in search of a mate as migration from Tipeshwar and Tadoba reserves increases during the season. They noted that Kawal and the Kagaznagar corridor offer sufficient prey and water resources, making them suitable habitats.

Another female tiger has also been sighted in Dandepally and Luxettipet areas, raising hopes of the region developing into a strong breeding habitat.

On the night of November 26, the tiger killed cattle in a mango orchard in the Indhanpalle range. Farmer K Shravan Rao informed forest officials after workers found the carcass. Officials said human disturbance in the core area, due to unrelocated villages, grazing and encroachments, continues to hinder tiger settlement.

Jannaram Divisional Forest Officer M Rambabu said compensation will be provided to the farmer within two to three days based on market value.

The Jannaram DFO said awareness meetings are being conducted with villagers and camera traps are being installed to track movement. He confirmed the tiger migrated via Bela, Kerameri and Jainoor before entering Jannaram and that all measures are being taken to help it settle in the region.