TPCC chief Mahesh Goud calls KCR’s 2009 hunger strike a 'staged act,' slams BRS ahead of Deeksha Diwas

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday claimed that the BRS, which lost its political relevance in the state, is preparing to enact another drama in the name of Deeksha Diwas.

The pink party has planned a series of state-wide programmes to mark the Deeksha Diwas on November 29, the day party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao launched his ‘Amarana Nirahara Deeksha’ (fast unto death) in 2009 at the height of Telangana statehood movement.

During a press conference held at the Gandhi Bhavan here, the state Congress chief went so far as to even question the genuineness of KCR’s fast. Sharing with the media the “health reports” of the BRS chief from 2009, he said: “KCR had taken fluids and multivitamin tablets. His indefinite hunger strike was a farce.”

Mahesh Goud also claimed that BRS was planning to hold Deeksha Diwas events with the sole aim of deceiving people. Stating that the Congress government was ready for any kind of public debate on its two years in office, he urged the people “not to fall prey to false claims being made by the BRS leaders”.