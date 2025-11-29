Youth ends life after girl turns down his proposal

NIZAMABAD : The suicide of a youth on Friday triggered tension for several hours in two villages under the Bheemgal Police Circle in Armoor subdivision of Nizamabad district.

According to police, Nagireddy Srikanth Reddy (29), a native of Domchanda village in Yergatala mandal, had gone to London for higher studies. There, he fell in love with a woman from Yergatala village. His family elders reportedly were in favour of the relationship.

However, the woman refused his proposal, and her marriage was fixed with another person settled in London.

Srikanth Reddy returned to his native village in the last week of October. A day before the wedding, on November 6, Srikanth Reddy attempted suicide by consuming ‘grass medicine’. He was shifted to NIMS, Hyderabad, for better treatment, and a complaint was lodged at the local police station. He died while undergoing treatment. Police received the body in the evening and, after conducting a post-mortem, handed it over to the family.

On Friday, villagers transported the body in a freezer to Yergatala and attempted to lay siege to the police station, claiming that although they lodged a complaint 20 days earlier, police failed to act against those responsible. Following an assurance from the police, the protesters called off the agitation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, help is available. Call- Tele Manas - 14416 OR1800-89-14416)