Adding 6,000 MW thermal capacity is essential: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Telangana will add 5,000–6,000 MW of new thermal capacity, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made it clear that this was essential for the state’s energy security and for meeting national targets.

He said the Ramagundam thermal project was a strategic requirement, stating: “Renewables alone cannot stabilise the grid. Without a firm baseload, Telangana faces the risk of a Spain–Portugal-type blackout seen in April 2025. A grid collapse here would trigger daily losses of Rs 1,500–2,000 crore and disrupt hospitals, defence, transport, telecom and data centres.”

Rejecting the allegation by former minister and BRS leader T Harish Rao that the state government was planning a Rs 50,000-crore scam through new thermal plants, Vikramarka said the estimates themselves do not cross Rs 50,000 crore and remain at the proposal stage. “If the plan has not progressed beyond proposals, how does a scam enter the picture?” Vikramarka asked.

On Saturday, the deputy chief minister, along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, presented the rationale behind the Cabinet’s decision to pursue new thermal capacity.