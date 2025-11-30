Drone show to attempt world record at Global Summit

Officials said the display will open with an illustration of the Bharat Future City skyline, outlining the state’s projected development towards 2047, when India completes 100 years of independence. The formations will also outline the state’s three-zone economic model — core urban region economy (CURE), peri urban region economy (PURE), and rural agricultural region economy (RARE).

Another segment will depict a Metro Rail route map, reflecting the government’s focus on mobility and urban connectivity. The show will conclude with illustrations inspired by the chief minister’s statement: “Women are the foundation, farmers are the backbone, and youth the future of our government.” The final sequence will highlight programmes aimed at women, farmers and young people.

Officials expect large crowds at the summit and said the drone show will be one of its key attractions.