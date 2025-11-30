GPs reserved, absurdity unreserved

ADILABAD: In parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district, the run-up to gram panchayat elections has become a familiar ritual, except in the places where it is not possible to apply the ritual.
The villages of Gudem, Ruyyadi, and Nelkivenkatapur routinely feature in local political conversations, yet none of them has managed to elect a sarpanch for decades. The reason: all three are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, and all three have no ST residents.
The result is a cycle that borders on the absurd.
Gudem, in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district, has not seen a sarpanch election for about 38 years. The reservation for an ST sarpanch was introduced in the late 1980s, officials say, but the village has never had a single tribal household. With more than 2,100 voters waiting for representation, the post remains vacant simply because no eligible candidate exists.
The irony deepens when one considers that even the ward reservations follow the same pattern. Reserved, but unfillable. Announced, but untouched. Election season arrives and passes, yet the ballot boxes remain stacked in storerooms, untouched since 1987.
Nearby, Nelkivenkatapur and its offshoot, Vanjarguda, have also slipped through the electoral net.
Vanjarguda was carved out as a separate gram panchayat, but villagers opposed the division from the start and moved the high court. They boycotted elections in 2019, insisting the split made no administrative sense.
In the parent village, Nelkivenkatapur, the sarpanch post is also reserved for an ST candidate. Once again, not a single tribal resident lives there. No election has been held.
Thus, one village refuses to exist as a gram panchayat, while the other cannot function as one.
Ruyyadi in Talamadugu mandal presents an almost identical picture. Its sarpanch post, along with several ward seats, has been reserved for the ST category for about 35 years. But the village, like Gudem, has no tribal population. An upa-sarpanch has been functioning as the de facto head, effectively running a gram panchayat that has never had an elected leader.
Villagers across all three gram panchayats say the reservation status has also complicated land transactions. Once classified under the Agency category, agricultural land purchase and sale became restricted, frustrating farmers who hoped to expand holdings or sell small plots to raise money.
Residents allege that the government should review or lift the Agency tag for village-level administration where no tribal population exists, arguing that development work has stalled under a structure that cannot be operationalised.
“Democracy has not failed; it has been waiting for candidates who do not exist. And until the rules change, the biggest election story here is the election that never happens,” a resident of Ruyyadi village said.
