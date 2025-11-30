GPs reserved, absurdity unreserved

ADILABAD: In parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district, the run-up to gram panchayat elections has become a familiar ritual, except in the places where it is not possible to apply the ritual.

The villages of Gudem, Ruyyadi, and Nelkivenkatapur routinely feature in local political conversations, yet none of them has managed to elect a sarpanch for decades. The reason: all three are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, and all three have no ST residents.

The result is a cycle that borders on the absurd.

Gudem, in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district, has not seen a sarpanch election for about 38 years. The reservation for an ST sarpanch was introduced in the late 1980s, officials say, but the village has never had a single tribal household. With more than 2,100 voters waiting for representation, the post remains vacant simply because no eligible candidate exists.

The irony deepens when one considers that even the ward reservations follow the same pattern. Reserved, but unfillable. Announced, but untouched. Election season arrives and passes, yet the ballot boxes remain stacked in storerooms, untouched since 1987.

Nearby, Nelkivenkatapur and its offshoot, Vanjarguda, have also slipped through the electoral net.

Vanjarguda was carved out as a separate gram panchayat, but villagers opposed the division from the start and moved the high court. They boycotted elections in 2019, insisting the split made no administrative sense.