Harish flags ‘contradictions’ in state power data

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao on Saturday questioned how the figures mentioned in the state power sector white paper, the recently released “Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025,” and the data shared in the deputy chief minister’s PowerPoint presentation could all contradict each other.

He asked whether Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, even after completing two years as deputy chief minister and power minister, had any basic understanding of his own department’s data.

Countering the presentation, Harish Rao said, “In the White Paper, the solar capacity as on December 1, 2023 was mentioned as 6,123 MW and the total contracted capacity as 19,475 MW. However, in the Clean and Green Energy Policy, released on January 11, the installed capacity is stated as 5,415 MW, and upcoming capacity as 2,474 MW, totaling only 7,889 MW.” He asked how solar capacity could decrease from 6,123 MW in 2023 to 5,415 MW in 2025. “Did the capacity reduce over time?” he asked.