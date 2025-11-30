I passed because of former KNRUHS VC’s help: Student

HYDERABAD: A postgraduate student of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has said she managed to clear her PG exam only because former vice-chancellor Dr PVN Nanda Kumar Reddy intervened and ordered an inquiry into her grievance.

The student, who pursued her PG course at a private college in Narketpally, said she had appealed to the university after discovering that her answer sheet had been deliberately marked with an ‘X’, which led to her initial disqualification.

Reacting to the VC’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the revaluation process, she said she was relieved that an inquiry committee had been set up following her complaint. “If the VC had not responded, I would never have secured pass marks.