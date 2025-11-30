‘Statehood story incomplete without KCR’

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Telangana would not have become a separate state without K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud of making reckless comments about the statehood struggle and KCR’s historic fast-unto-death.

The party marked Deeksha Divas across the state, with Rama Rao joining MLAs and senior leaders at the main event in Hyderabad. He offered floral tributes to the Telangana Talli statue and a bust of Prof Jayashankar before addressing the gathering.

Rama Rao reminded Congress leaders that both the then Union government and the then state government had publicly appealed to KCR to withdraw his fast, stating that “KCR’s life was precious” when announcing steps towards statehood.