‘Statehood story incomplete without KCR’

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Telangana would not have become a separate state without K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud of making reckless comments about the statehood struggle and KCR’s historic fast-unto-death.
The party marked Deeksha Divas across the state, with Rama Rao joining MLAs and senior leaders at the main event in Hyderabad. He offered floral tributes to the Telangana Talli statue and a bust of Prof Jayashankar before addressing the gathering.
Rama Rao reminded Congress leaders that both the then Union government and the then state government had publicly appealed to KCR to withdraw his fast, stating that “KCR’s life was precious” when announcing steps towards statehood.
“It is a fact that Telangana would not have been formed without KCR,” he said, cautioning the Congress against attempts to play down KCR’s role.
Rama Rao said that when those who contributed remain silent, others attempt to claim space in the narrative. He urged those involved in the agitation to continue reminding people of Deeksha Divas and its context.
Rama Rao accused the Congress of misleading Telangana for six decades, calling it “the first enemy and villain of Telangana from 1950 to 2025”. He challenged the chief minister to ask the 10 MLAs who joined the Congress to resign and contest again.
In Siddipet, former minister and MLA T Harish Rao joined Deeksha Divas events at the Ponnala hunger strike site and led a rally with party leaders.
Harish questioned why Revanth Reddy, who opposed land deals while in the opposition, was now pursuing them.