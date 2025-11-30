Telangana HC nixes compassionate appointment

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court has overturned a single judge’s directive to appoint the wife of a deceased employee on compassionate grounds nearly 14 years after his death.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin held that the earlier order did not follow the Supreme Court’s principles on compassionate appointments and noted an allegation that the petitioner had submitted fabricated documents.

The appeal was filed by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, which argued that such employment cannot be treated as a vested right after a long lapse of time.

The bench agreed, stating that compassionate appointment was meant to offer immediate financial support to a bereaved family and cannot be granted after such delay. The appointment ordered earlier this year was accordingly set aside.