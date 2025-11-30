Tensions rise in Nakrekal over panchayat selections

NALGONDA: With panchayat elections nearing, the Congress leadership in Nakrekal Assembly constituency is grappling with internal dissent as loyalists revolt against sitting MLA Vemula Veeresham over candidate picks.

According to party leaders, the constituency comprising six mandals and 130 gram panchayats is witnessing growing discontent among long-serving Congress cadre.

They allege that the MLA, who defected from the BRS to the Congress before the last Assembly election, is giving priority to leaders who joined him from the BRS, sidelining senior Congress workers who have been loyal to the party for years.

This has allegedly triggered a wave of rebellion, with senior party functionaries fielding rival candidates in several villages.

Multiple contestants, each claiming Congress backing, are entering the fray for sarpanch and ward member posts, raising fears of a split in the vote base at the grassroots.