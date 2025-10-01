3.99L voters to exercise franchise in Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,99,000 voters will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday announced that as per the revised electoral rolls, there has been a 1.61 per cent increase in voter enrolment.

According to the rolls revised with reference to July 1, 2025, the constituency has 2,07,382 male voters and 1,91,593 female voters — with the gender ratio of 924 women per 1,000 men. The segment also have 25 third-gender voters and 18 service voters.

As per the draft rolls published on September 2, 2025, total number of voters in the constituency was 3,92,669. After the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, the final list was published on Tuesday. The list has 6,976 new additions while the names of 663 voters has been deleted, the CEO informed.