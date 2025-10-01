3.99L voters to exercise franchise in Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,99,000 voters will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday announced that as per the revised electoral rolls, there has been a 1.61 per cent increase in voter enrolment.
According to the rolls revised with reference to July 1, 2025, the constituency has 2,07,382 male voters and 1,91,593 female voters — with the gender ratio of 924 women per 1,000 men. The segment also have 25 third-gender voters and 18 service voters.
As per the draft rolls published on September 2, 2025, total number of voters in the constituency was 3,92,669. After the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, the final list was published on Tuesday. The list has 6,976 new additions while the names of 663 voters has been deleted, the CEO informed.
The electorate also includes 6,106 voters in the 18-19 age group, 2,613 senior citizens above 80 years and 1,891 persons with disabilities. Among the PwD voters, 519 are visually impaired, 667 have locomotive disabilities, 311 are speech or hearing impaired and 722 fall under other categories. There are also 95 overseas voters.
Polling for the bypoll will be held across 407 polling stations at 139 locations within the constituency.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan requested representatives of political parties to extend cooperation in ensuring that the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll is conducted in a free and transparent environment.
During a meeting held with representatives of political parties at the GHMC headquarters, he said that political parties and citizens can raise any objections, make changes and additions in Form-6, Form-7 and Form-8 until the last date of nominations.
“Due to establishment of new polling stations, some voters have been shifted to nearby polling stations. Voters are advised to check their details on the ECI and CEO websites,” he said.