50-headed Durga idol: Showstopper in Nizamabad festivities

NIZAMABAD: For a decade since its inception, the Nava Durga Utsava Samithi has celebrated Navaratri with devotion in Nizamabad. In its 11th year, the group sought to create a legacy — and after four months of preparation, their vision took shape in the form of a 50-headed, 14.5-foot Durga idol, now a landmark of their collective faith.

The idol has been drawing devotees from across the city and neighbouring villages.

Since day one of Durga puja, the Samithi has organised special spiritual programmes, including Pancha Harathi — usually offered only in Shakti Peethams — alongside cultural events. More than 150 devotees who took Devi Deeksha are taking part in special pujas and archanas.

Committee president Kotapati Shiva Krishna said the group earlier organised Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, but has focused on Durga puja for the past 10 years.

Though they had planned to install the Goddess Vishwa Rupa Sadarshanam idol this year, they opted instead for the unique 50-headed form.

Crafted in Umarkhed, Maharashtra, by specialists in goddess idols, the idol cost Rs 1.35 lakh, excluding transport. The total expenditure for the celebrations is expected to be Rs 15 lakh, met entirely through local contributions.

As every year, the organisers will hold the Maha Annadanam on a large scale. The premises have been decked with lighting and a Swagatha Thoranam from the main road to the site. The organisers said such a large Durga idol cannot be found anywhere else in the two Telugu states.