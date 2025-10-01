At least two women raped daily: NCRB

HYDERABAD: At least two women were reportedly raped every day in Telangana in 2023, according to NCRB data. A total of 817 rape cases were registered in the state last year, with offenders known to the victims in 815 instances.

Among these, 221 cases involved repeated rape of the same woman, five cases involved women with mental or physical disabilities, and eight were gang rapes. Of the known offenders, 557 were friends, online acquaintances, live-in partners under the pretext of marriage, or separated husbands.

The state also recorded 41 cases of attempt to commit rape, 32 of which involved women above 18 years.

Further, Telangana recorded 5,024 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty, including 15 victims below 18 years, and 957 cases of insult to the modesty of women. There were 2,152 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women, including 97 cases of women above 18 kidnapped to compel marriage (Sec. 366 IPC) and 123 cases involving girls below 18. Human trafficking and related offences also remained high, with 298 cases of human trafficking and 76 cases of procuration of minor girls (Sec. 366A IPC) registered.