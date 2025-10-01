Civic gaps stall Safilguda mini tank bund makeover

HYDERABAD: If it were not for the unfinished works and mounting inconvenience, the much-awaited modernisation of the Safilguda mini tank bund could have been a welcome revival of a popular spot.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which took up the project at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh, launched the rejuvenation works in December last year. It was intended to restore the bund for hundreds of daily visitors, but progress has slowed to a crawl, leaving the lake and its surroundings in a state of neglect.
Malkajgiri corporator Shravan Kumar said, “The project, which involves at least five departments — GHMC, HMDA, Irrigation, HMWSSB and Revenue — has been delayed due to lack of coordination. While GHMC has completed certain works like constructing walls around the lake, building a baby pond, installing borewells and putting up paintings, HMDA has made little progress on its share of responsibilities.”
“So far, HMDA hasn’t even cleared the horseweed choking the lake or repaired the railings along the bund. Even the soil at the open gym hasn’t been replaced,” he added, noting that multiple letters have been sent to HMDA for sewage diversion, but no effective measures have been taken.
Once a source of drinking water and irrigation, the Safilguda lake was modernised in 2000 by the then TDP government and developed as a mini tank bund for recreation. Lack of maintenance over the years has left the lake polluted and the bund crumbling. Gajender, a resident of Safilguda Colony said, “Many of us grew up playing here when the lake was clean. Now, the foul smell is unbearable. Even children who come for evening walks suffer.”
Corporator Shravan Kumar added that officials are coordinating with GHMC engineering staff to remove the horseweed. To check mosquito breeding, entomology staff are spraying chemicals using drones. He also said that Rs 2 crore has been requested for repairs to the water treatment plant and assured that pending works would be completed on priority.
“Lack of funds and poor coordination between the five departments involved has caused delays, but efforts are being made to speed things up,” he said.
Residents say they are left to deal with foul odour, broken facilities, and encroaching weeds. Many also blame civic irresponsibility. “Part of the problem is also people themselves. Several residential buildings have illegally connected sewage outlets directly into the lake. That has made things worse,” said M Maitri, a local.
Children who frequent the bund with their families are also disappointed. “The gym is unusable, the play area is unsafe. Why start a project if they can’t finish it?” asked Karthik, a college student, who jogs around the bund every morning.
With lakes across Hyderabad facing encroachments and pollution, Safilguda’s case has become a telling example of how inter-departmental gaps stall urban rejuvenation projects. Residents fear that unless works resume soon, the lake will slip further into neglect.