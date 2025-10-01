Civic gaps stall Safilguda mini tank bund makeover

HYDERABAD: If it were not for the unfinished works and mounting inconvenience, the much-awaited modernisation of the Safilguda mini tank bund could have been a welcome revival of a popular spot.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which took up the project at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh, launched the rejuvenation works in December last year. It was intended to restore the bund for hundreds of daily visitors, but progress has slowed to a crawl, leaving the lake and its surroundings in a state of neglect.

Malkajgiri corporator Shravan Kumar said, “The project, which involves at least five departments — GHMC, HMDA, Irrigation, HMWSSB and Revenue — has been delayed due to lack of coordination. While GHMC has completed certain works like constructing walls around the lake, building a baby pond, installing borewells and putting up paintings, HMDA has made little progress on its share of responsibilities.”

“So far, HMDA hasn’t even cleared the horseweed choking the lake or repaired the railings along the bund. Even the soil at the open gym hasn’t been replaced,” he added, noting that multiple letters have been sent to HMDA for sewage diversion, but no effective measures have been taken.

Once a source of drinking water and irrigation, the Safilguda lake was modernised in 2000 by the then TDP government and developed as a mini tank bund for recreation. Lack of maintenance over the years has left the lake polluted and the bund crumbling. Gajender, a resident of Safilguda Colony said, “Many of us grew up playing here when the lake was clean. Now, the foul smell is unbearable. Even children who come for evening walks suffer.”