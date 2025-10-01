‘Debt cards’ will haunt Congress in local body polls: T Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the “debt cards” being released by the BRS, explaining how the Congress government owes each section of society, are going to haunt the ruling party in the local body elections.

Releasing one such card here, the Siddipet MLA said: “By releasing the Congress debt cards, we are explaining how much the government has to pay to farmers, to women and each household in the state.”

“The BRS is trying to create awareness among the public about the empty promises made by the Congress during elections and how it cheated the people of Telangana,” he said.

Referring to some of the promises made by the Congress, the former minister said: “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy failed to implement Rythu Bandhu during the last rainy season. In the summer, the benefits of this scheme were extended to farmers who own only three acres and not others.”

“Now, the government paid Rs 12,000 to farmers because the local body elections are round the corner. Nobody knows what happened to the remaining Rs 3,000. This government owes Rs 75,000 to each farmer in the state,” he said and added that the tenant farmers were “totally neglected” by the present dispensation.

On the Congress’ promises on financial assistance to women and pensions, Harish said: “The government owes Rs 44,000 to each woman. The Congress promised to fulfil this promise within 100 days of forming the government but even after 700 days, there is no sign of keeping that promise.”

“What happened to Rs 2,500 promised to women under the Mahalakshmi scheme? What happened to one tula gold promised to women? Where are two lakh jobs? Why was the breakfast scheme in schools totally neglected and why did the CM laud the same scheme being implemented in Tamil Nadu?” he wondered.