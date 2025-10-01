Disqualification pleas: Tribunal to resume hearings today

HYDERABAD: The Tribunal led by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, which is looking into the disqualification petitions filed against the 10 BRS MLAs who allegedly defected to the ruling Congress, will resume its hearings on Wednesday.
The Tribunal began hearings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution on Monday.
The BRS MLAs who are facing charges of defection will be grilled by the petitioners’ advocates based on the affidavit filed by them, claiming that they have not changed their loyalties.
According to the Assembly Secretariat, the proceedings on Wednesday will begin at 11 am with the cross-examination of respondent T Prakash Goud by the counsel for petitioner Kalvakuntla Sanjay.
This will be followed at noon by the cross-examination of respondent Kale Yadaiah by petitioner Chinta Prabhakar’s counsel. After lunch, Prabhakar’s counsel is scheduled to cross-examine Gudem Mahipal Reddy.
The day’s schedule will conclude with the cross-examination of Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy by the counsel for petitioner Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.
The Tribunal is tasked with deciding on the disqualification of legislators who switched parties after being elected on BRS tickets in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, tight security measures continue to be in place at the Assembly with visitors and media personnel barred from entering the premises, while serving legislators are allowed to proceed only to their respective party offices.
Former MLAs, MLCs and MPs are restricted from accessing the premises.
The Assembly Secretariat has also directed members and their advocates not to carry mobile phones into the court hall, warning that violations would invite confiscation and their removal from proceedings.
Press briefings from media points are also not being permitted.