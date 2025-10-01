Disqualification pleas: Tribunal to resume hearings today

HYDERABAD: The Tribunal led by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, which is looking into the disqualification petitions filed against the 10 BRS MLAs who allegedly defected to the ruling Congress, will resume its hearings on Wednesday.

The Tribunal began hearings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution on Monday.

The BRS MLAs who are facing charges of defection will be grilled by the petitioners’ advocates based on the affidavit filed by them, claiming that they have not changed their loyalties.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the proceedings on Wednesday will begin at 11 am with the cross-examination of respondent T Prakash Goud by the counsel for petitioner Kalvakuntla Sanjay.