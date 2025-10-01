HMWSSB to modernise vehicle tracking system

HYDERABAD: The HMWSSB has decided to modernise its Automatic Vehicle Tracking System (AVTS), which monitors water tankers, silt carting and sewer jetting vehicles. Officials said the existing GPS-enabled system has become outdated and cannot support new operational requirements.

The Water Board operates a fleet of 1,100 vehicles, including 690 tankers, 160 silt carts and 250 sewer jetting vehicles. The current system is supported by customised software that no longer meets functional needs. To address this, HMWSSB will maintain the existing application while simultaneously developing a modern, scalable AVTS solution.

The proposed system will include design, development, testing, hosting and maintenance of fleet management software, with integration into existing HMWSSB applications. Features will cover real-time GPS tracking, trip history, geo-fencing, route optimisation, dashboards and integration with ERP, SCADA and IoT systems.

Officials said the project also aims to ensure vehicle productivity and financial discipline by preventing misuse. Tankers will be mapped to authorised filling stations and any deviation from scheduled trips will trigger alerts. Citizens will be able to live-track tankers on their way to neighbourhoods.

For jetting vehicles, the system will log operations with start and end times, stoppages and idle hours, while payments will be linked to kilometres covered. For silt carting, loading and unloading points will be validated with geotags, and payments tied to actual disposal runs.

HMWSSB has invited agencies to submit proposals for implementing the project.