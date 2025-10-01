It was BRS that earned Telangana ‘debt state’ image: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday hit back at the BRS for issuing “debt cards”, asserting that it was BRS that had pushed the state into deep debt and earned it the “baki” (debt) image.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud sought to know if providing employment to the youth and honouring the promises made to the people can be called unfulfilled promises.

The TPCC chief alleged that the previous BRS regime, under former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, turned a surplus state into a debt-ridden one.

“The loans raised by KCR are now being repaid by us. People are laughing when BRS leaders talk about ‘baki cards’,” he said, adding that unfulfilled promises on jobs and welfare were the true arrears left behind by the previous regime.

He also accused both the BRS and BJP of trying to “take away the benefit of 42% reservations to BCs”, alleged that the opposition was funding the litigants who approached the courts against the issuance of GO on 42% BC reservations.

When asked about the alleged turncoat MLAs submitting an affidavit with the Tribunal, headed by the Legislative Assembly Speaker, he said that the MLAs in question would be the right persons to answer the question on which party they are currently in.

BC leaders meeting

Later in the day, a meeting of BC leaders was held at Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s residence. The meeting discussed strategies for local body elections and legal aspects of 42% BC quota implementation.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Konda Surekha and Vakiti Srihari and senior leaders, including V Hanumantha Rao, K Keshava Rao, MP M Anil Kumar, government whips Aadi Srinivas and Beerla Ialaiah were among those who attended the meeting.