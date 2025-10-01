Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy seeks Centre’s intervention to prevent distress sales by farmers

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday wrote a couple of letters to the Union government, flagging multiple pending issues related to paddy procurement, rice milling and storage, while seeking urgent intervention to safeguard farmers from distress sales.

In his letters addressed to Union ministers and senior officials of the Department of Food & Public Distribution, Uttam pointed out that Telangana has witnessed bumper harvests in both Kharif and Rabi seasons, leading to procurement far beyond the targets allocated by the Centre. The state, he said, was undertaking procurement operations by borrowing from banks at high interest to protect farmers.

One of the major demands raised was a revision of the order that mandates delivery of all balance custom milled rice (CMR) from Kharif 2024–25 exclusively in the form of parboiled rice by November 12. Telangana has argued that Kharif paddy is more suitable for raw rice conversion, and that 7.8 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of unmilled paddy is with raw rice millers, who cannot process it into boiled rice. The state offered to shift the parboiled rice target to the ongoing Rabi season instead, when the crop is more suited for conversion.

The minister also requested an additional allotment of at least 10 LMTs of boiled rice for the Rabi season of KMS 2024–25. Telangana has already procured 74.23 LMT of paddy against the Centre’s allocation of 51.47 LMT, he noted, adding that 13.97 LMT of boiled rice had already been delivered and more was in the pipeline. Given the nature of the crop, much of the remaining stock is more appropriate for boiled rice production, he said.