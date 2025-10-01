Sainik schools’ alumni golf tournament to start from October 2 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Ardee Engineering Inter-Sainik Schools Alumni Golf Tournament 2025 will be held from October 2 to 4 at Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad.

Organised by Stalwarts Golf, the three-day event will bring together 130 golfers, all alumni of Sainik schools across the country. The tournament will feature individual competitions in three categories and a school championship trophy, decided on the aggregate of the five best stableford scores from each school.

Winners will receive golf getaways in Thailand or Cambodia, while the overall winner will be awarded a fully sponsored family retreat at the Oodeypore Castle.

“Our aim is to build a vibrant Sainik school alumni network through golf and similar events. Beyond sport, we want this platform to evolve into a force for social good,” said Brig DV Singh (Retd.), director of Stalwarts Golf.

Founded in 1961 by then defence minister VK Krishna Menon, Sainik schools have groomed generations of students for leadership in the armed forces and beyond.