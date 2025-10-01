Telangana ACB booked 23 cases in September, seized assets worth Rs 14 crore

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 23 cases and enquiries in September, including 11 trap cases, two disproportionate assets cases, two criminal misconduct cases, regular enquiries, and two surprise checks.

As many as 22 public servants, including one outsourcing employee, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The bureau seized Rs 8.91 lakh in trap cases. In disproportionate assets cases, assets worth Rs 14.05 crore were unearthed.

Between January and September, the ACB registered 203 cases, comprising 119 trap cases, 13 disproportionate assets cases, 20 criminal misconduct cases, 25 regular enquiries, 23 surprise checks, and three discreet enquiries.

During this period, 189 public servants and 15 outsourcing employees or private persons were arrested and remanded. Cash seizures in trap cases amounted to Rs 42.03 lakh, while disproportionate assets valued at Rs 58.36 crore were uncovered.

In September alone, 25 cases were finalised and reports sent to the govt. Overall, 204 cases were closed in the first nine months of the year.

(The bureau also secured a conviction in the month. On September 15, Ch Srinivas Raju, tahsildar of Thirumalagiri mandal in Nalgonda district, was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 on two counts under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in a trap case.