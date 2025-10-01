Telangana HC sets aside decree in Kondapur land dispute

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has overturned a 2002 civil court ruling that recognised private claims over government land in Kondapur village, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district. The case involved competing claims over three-acre plots in Survey No. 59, where the plaintiffs sought a declaration of ownership and a permanent injunction.

The plaintiffs told the trial court that their ancestors had acquired the land through auction in 1961 and that pattas had been granted under Rule 9(g) of the Laoni Rules, 1950. They claimed continuous possession and argued, in the alternative, that they had acquired title through adverse possession.