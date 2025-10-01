Telangana HC upholds acquittal of two cops

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a criminal petition filed by activist Lateef Mohammed Khan challenging the acquittal of two police officials in a 2003 firing incident.

Following a theft report late on May 20, 2003, then Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Sreedhar Reddy and constable N Gopal went to arrest Shafi. During the chase, Shafi allegedly stabbed the constable, snatched his rifle, and aimed it at him. In response, ACP Sreedhar Reddy fired four rounds, killing Shafi.

The court observed that the material on record supported the officers’ claim of private defence while discharging official duty. It upheld the revisional court’s order, stating there were “no grounds to interfere,” and dismissed the petition.