Telangana

Telangana HC upholds acquittal of two cops

Following a theft report late on May 20, 2003, then Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Sreedhar Reddy and constable N Gopal went to arrest Shafi.
During the chase, Shafi allegedly stabbed the constable, snatched his rifle, and aimed it at him.
During the chase, Shafi allegedly stabbed the constable, snatched his rifle, and aimed it at him.File Photo | Express
TG Naidu
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a criminal petition filed by activist Lateef Mohammed Khan challenging the acquittal of two police officials in a 2003 firing incident.

Following a theft report late on May 20, 2003, then Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Sreedhar Reddy and constable N Gopal went to arrest Shafi. During the chase, Shafi allegedly stabbed the constable, snatched his rifle, and aimed it at him. In response, ACP Sreedhar Reddy fired four rounds, killing Shafi.

The court observed that the material on record supported the officers’ claim of private defence while discharging official duty. It upheld the revisional court’s order, stating there were “no grounds to interfere,” and dismissed the petition.

new Telangana HC complex
Justice Juvvadi Sridevi

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com