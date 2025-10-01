Telangana

Telangana topped in crimes against women in 2023

In 2023, charge sheets were filed in 19,891 cases related to crimes against women.
HYDERABAD: Telangana topped the country in crimes against women in 2023, with 124.9 cases per one lakh population.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 23,678 cases of crimes against women were registered in the state in 2023, compared to 22,066 cases in 2022 — an increase of 1,612 cases within a year. The crime rate is calculated as the number of incidents per one lakh population.

In 2023, charge sheets were filed in 19,891 cases related to crimes against women. The charge-sheeting rate stood at 88.1%, higher than the national average of 77.6%. NCRB data further showed that in the final reports on crimes against women in 2023, 229 cases were classified as true but with insufficient evidence, untraced, or no clue; 21 cases were abated during investigation; and 1,071 cases were found to be false. At the national level, a total of 4,48,211 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2023, an increase of 0.7% over 2022.

