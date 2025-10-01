‘Threat to everyone’: Sajjanar likens drunk drivers to terrorists

HYDERABAD: Describing drunk drivers as “road terrorists”, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday pointed out that they pose a threat not only to themselves but also to others.
“In a drunk condition, they do not know whether they will kill someone or themselves. They are like suicide bombers. They may kill one, two or more once they come onto the roads,” Sajjanar said during a press conference after taking charge as the city police commissioner at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here.
Sajjanar said families had lost loved ones due to such reckless behaviour. He added that teams were already tackling traffic violations and more would be added if needed. With the number of vehicles on the roads increasing every day, he said long-term measures would be necessary to improve travel time and manage traffic issues.
Sajjanar said the Telangana police were known as people-friendly, and Hyderabad police would now extend this to a “people welfare government” approach. Citizens could report grievances at any level, including to the ACP, DCP or directly to him, he stated.
“Every citizen is a police officer. They also have the social responsibility to help the police if they know about illegal activities,” the senior IPS officer said, urging people to be alert and share information.
On drug abuse, he said it was one of the main problems in society, affecting youth, families and communities. He said the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) would be strengthened with additional manpower if required. Offenders, including absconders and those previously arrested, would be reviewed, and coordination would be sought with anti-narcotics agencies in other states.
Cybercrime, he said, was another growing concern, particularly fraud targeting senior citizens. Many victims lost money after clicking on links or falling prey to “digital arrest” scams. “Money will not come easily. There is no substitute for hard work. People should understand this,” he said.
Recalling his earlier use of social media to create awareness, Sajjanar cited his “Say No to Betting Apps” campaign, which went viral and contributed to a nationwide ban on such platforms. He said betting apps had driven some youth to suicide. Appealing to influencers and celebrities, the city police chief urged them not to endorse harmful products or services and instead use their reach for the public good.
Food adulteration, he said, had become a major health problem in the city. A market intelligence unit would be set up to check adulteration and strict action would be taken. “These products have a direct impact on health.We will come down heavily on adulteration,” he asserted.
On women’s safety, Sajjanar said harassment cases would be dealt with very seriously. He added that CCTV cameras had played a vital role in improving safety in Hyderabad, deterring both local and outsider gangs. He urged that every building should install cameras. “One of the reasons for peace in Hyderabad is the vast CCTV network,” he said.