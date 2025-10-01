‘Threat to everyone’: Sajjanar likens drunk drivers to terrorists

HYDERABAD: Describing drunk drivers as “road terrorists”, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday pointed out that they pose a threat not only to themselves but also to others.

“In a drunk condition, they do not know whether they will kill someone or themselves. They are like suicide bombers. They may kill one, two or more once they come onto the roads,” Sajjanar said during a press conference after taking charge as the city police commissioner at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here.

Sajjanar said families had lost loved ones due to such reckless behaviour. He added that teams were already tackling traffic violations and more would be added if needed. With the number of vehicles on the roads increasing every day, he said long-term measures would be necessary to improve travel time and manage traffic issues.

Sajjanar said the Telangana police were known as people-friendly, and Hyderabad police would now extend this to a “people welfare government” approach. Citizens could report grievances at any level, including to the ACP, DCP or directly to him, he stated.

“Every citizen is a police officer. They also have the social responsibility to help the police if they know about illegal activities,” the senior IPS officer said, urging people to be alert and share information.